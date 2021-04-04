LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,537 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

