LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,538 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $330.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

