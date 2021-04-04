LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,015 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Raymond James by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

