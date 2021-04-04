LPL Financial LLC Purchases 52,134 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,602,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 956,322 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $17.87 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

