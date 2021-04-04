LPL Financial LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $333.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

