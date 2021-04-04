LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RA opened at $20.74 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.