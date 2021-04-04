LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.47% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AADR stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $67.24.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

