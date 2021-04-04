LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,643 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

