LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,538 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Renasant worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

RNST opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

