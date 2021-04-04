LPL Financial LLC Sells 69,523 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

