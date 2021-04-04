LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.68% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNI. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.