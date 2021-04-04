LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

LTC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 212,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

