Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.52 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lua Token has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00315626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00761888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Lua Token Token Profile

Lua Token’s total supply is 206,898,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,584,044 tokens. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

Buying and Selling Lua Token

