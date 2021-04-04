Lua Token Trading Up 70.7% Over Last Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $1.20 million worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded up 70.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token’s total supply is 206,947,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,802,989 tokens. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

