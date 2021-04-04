LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,473.09

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $295,473.09 and approximately $6,955.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,877 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

