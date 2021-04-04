Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will report $90.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $94.26 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $82.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $331.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

