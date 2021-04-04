Maecenas Price Tops $0.0227 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,074.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.