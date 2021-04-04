Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. Magna International has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

