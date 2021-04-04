MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for $7.26 or 0.00012453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.47 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,192 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

