Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

