Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 498,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.52 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

