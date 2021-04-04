Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $284.90 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

