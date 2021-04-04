Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,310.55.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,114.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

