Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

