Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.