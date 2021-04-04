Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.