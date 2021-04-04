Maincoin Price Tops $0.0030 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $10,331.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

