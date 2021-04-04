Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $113.25 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,282.79 or 0.03902675 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $113.25 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.