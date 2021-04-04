MalwareChain Hits One Day Volume of $32,578.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 632.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $32,578.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00037731 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,937,426 coins and its circulating supply is 6,937,425 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

MalwareChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.