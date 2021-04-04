Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Financial Comparison

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $157.73 million 0.26 $3.29 million N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 182.44 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

