ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ManTech International worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.