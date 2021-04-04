MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $128.51 million and $18.25 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.12 or 0.00755887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028254 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017472 BTC.

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,850,834 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

