MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Hits $59.97 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.97 million and $24.83 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 97.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.49 or 0.00308302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.23 or 0.00757091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017441 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

