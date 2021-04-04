Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $130.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $606.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $616.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $609.75 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $654.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000.

