Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $130.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $606.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $616.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $609.75 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $654.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.