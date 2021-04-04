Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 117,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $566.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

