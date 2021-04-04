MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.92 and its 200-day moving average is $532.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.09 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.13.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

