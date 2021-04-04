Marlin 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.72 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $116.07 million and approximately $37.72 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00075691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00308665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00093437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.00756519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

