Marlin (POND) Market Cap Reaches $112.96 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $112.96 million and $24.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

