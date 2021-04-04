Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.64% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $261,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

