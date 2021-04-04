MASQ Trading Up 19.9% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $12,644.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00314959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00760274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

