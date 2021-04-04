MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $99.38.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.