Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Cap of $636,592.20

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $636,592.20 and approximately $77,300.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.62 or 0.03563945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 204.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.