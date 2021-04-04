Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $494,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.35 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.