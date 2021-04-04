Matic Network (MATIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.