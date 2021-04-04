Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $19.78 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $2.27 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.47 or 0.00348294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars.

