MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $193,835.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $957,437.60 and $193,835.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,207.82 or 0.99729032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00460202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00904848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.00319362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00098208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002366 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.