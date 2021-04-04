MAX Exchange Token Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $966,948.13 and $207,455.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,340.13 or 0.99663165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.60 or 0.00944009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.67 or 0.00458977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00317674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002260 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

