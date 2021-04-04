MCO One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.53 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 440.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 493% against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for approximately $20.11 or 0.00034316 BTC on popular exchanges. MCO has a total market capitalization of $317.62 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

