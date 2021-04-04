Mdex Market Capitalization Reaches $274.94 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $274.94 million and $257.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00310168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.00759215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00091159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

