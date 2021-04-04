Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $93,361.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,041.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,489 shares in the company, valued at $49,108,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $20,080,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.